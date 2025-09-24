Jack Bendheim Sells 7,022 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $282,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,667.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $145,340.80.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $567,846.40.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

