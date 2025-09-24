AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AAON were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 220,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $8,920,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.00.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

