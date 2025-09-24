CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Mizuho increased their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9%

DexCom stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

