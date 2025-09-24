TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 287.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after purchasing an additional 665,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,737,000 after purchasing an additional 318,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

