CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $615,000 in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.8%

HOMB stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

