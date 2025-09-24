Ferrari N.V. $RACE Position Cut by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Ferrari by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $485.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.94 and its 200-day moving average is $467.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

