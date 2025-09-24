Richard Alistair Stewart Sells 129,501 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $378,142.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,875 shares in the company, valued at $668,315. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

