AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $222.68 Average PT from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.4545.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $222.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.