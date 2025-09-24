AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 141 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

