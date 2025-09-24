Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,284 shares of company stock valued at $63,470,956. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

