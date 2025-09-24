Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 224 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

