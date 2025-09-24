Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 1,043 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
