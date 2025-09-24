Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 1,043 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.