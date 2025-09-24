Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 107,576 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,760,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares during the period.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

