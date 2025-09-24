Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.