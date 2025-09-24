Golden State Equity Partners Sells 571 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $567.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,080.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

