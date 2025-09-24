Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in American Conservative Values ETF $ACVF

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.24% of American Conservative Values ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. American Conservative Values ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

American Conservative Values ETF Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

