Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

