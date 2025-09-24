OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.27 and traded as high as $52.34. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 1,244 shares.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 1.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 143.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

