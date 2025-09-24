OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.27 and traded as high as $52.34. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 1,244 shares.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 1.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 143.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

