Kenneth Booth Sells 4,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,506,884.44. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Credit Acceptance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $492.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.10. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $414.15 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.25.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.29 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.
About Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
