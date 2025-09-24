AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO James Caci Sells 216,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,186.30. This represents a 50.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AvePoint by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

