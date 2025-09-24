Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,001,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,084,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 413,597 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 361,907 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,686,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,676 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Stagwell stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $706.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

