James Winston King Sells 7,162 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $1,736,277.63.
- On Monday, August 18th, James Winston King sold 799 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $169,076.39.
- On Monday, July 14th, James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
