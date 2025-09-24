James Winston King Sells 7,162 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $1,736,277.63.

On Monday, August 18th, James Winston King sold 799 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total value of $169,076.39.

On Monday, July 14th, James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.