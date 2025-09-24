Richard White Sells 519,100 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 519,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$96.76, for a total transaction of A$50,228,116.00.

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total transaction of A$51,892,461.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

About WiseTech Global

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.