Richard White Sells 519,100 Shares of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 519,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$96.76, for a total transaction of A$50,228,116.00.
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total transaction of A$51,892,461.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total transaction of A$69,042,961.00.
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WiseTech Global
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.