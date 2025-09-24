Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Stake Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

