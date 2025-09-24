Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 29,167 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $2,376,818.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,884,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,045,367.13. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 699.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

