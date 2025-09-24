1,612 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $170.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

