Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.55 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.72). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 271.04 ($3.67), with a volume of 393,096 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 price target on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Chesnara from GBX 328 to GBX 333 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chesnara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.55. The company has a market capitalization of £623.95 million, a PE ratio of -6,408.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts predict that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray sold 41,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total value of £106,309.14. Also, insider Tom Howard sold 89,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261, for a total value of £232,399.62. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

