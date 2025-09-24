Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

IR opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

