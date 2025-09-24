Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stake Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

