Golden State Equity Partners Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.