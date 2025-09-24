AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

ARKB stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

