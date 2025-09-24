Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $98.38

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,741,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,686,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,951,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,740,000 after buying an additional 406,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,795,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

