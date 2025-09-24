Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 110,235 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 110,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $887,391.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,165.45. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 128,429 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,461.91.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 134,476 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,362.36.

On Monday, August 18th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,224,656.55.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $112,681,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $23,239,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 592.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,711,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.