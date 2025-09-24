Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

