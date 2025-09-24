U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,131,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 204,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

