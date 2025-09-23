Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:SECT)

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 4.0%

BATS SECT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Main Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

