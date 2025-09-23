Jeffrey Armstrong Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Armstrong acquired 5,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.42 per share, with a total value of A$87,075.00.
Sayona Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.35.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
