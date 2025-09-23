Jeffrey Armstrong Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Armstrong acquired 5,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$17.42 per share, with a total value of A$87,075.00.

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property the North American Lithium project comprises 19 contiguous claims covering an area of 582.31 and one mining lease covering approximately an area of 700 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

