Amcomri Group (LON:AMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcomri Group (LON:AMCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.37 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Amcomri Group Price Performance

LON:AMCO traded down GBX 5.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98. 553,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,174. Amcomri Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 142. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.54 million and a PE ratio of 28.00.

Get Amcomri Group alerts:

Amcomri Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcomri is a “Buy, Improve, Build” group focusing on acquiring, integrating and enhancing specialist engineering services and industrial manufacturing businesses that provide technical services to major UK infrastructure, transportation and energy companies and bespoke mission-critical services to a diverse range of sectors and markets.

The Group currently operates through the following two divisions:

(i) Embedded Engineering Division: provides specialist technical and engineering services for major industrial, infrastructure and transportation clients, typically with complex technical needs and undertaken in operating environments where safety and compliance performance are critical requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcomri Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcomri Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.