Amcomri Group (LON:AMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcomri Group (LON:AMCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.37 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Amcomri Group Price Performance
LON:AMCO traded down GBX 5.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98. 553,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,174. Amcomri Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 142. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.54 million and a PE ratio of 28.00.
Amcomri Group Company Profile
The Group currently operates through the following two divisions:
(i) Embedded Engineering Division: provides specialist technical and engineering services for major industrial, infrastructure and transportation clients, typically with complex technical needs and undertaken in operating environments where safety and compliance performance are critical requirements.
