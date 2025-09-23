Bay Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bay Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

