Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

