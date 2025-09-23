Marc Ducler Acquires 244,684 Shares of Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) Stock

Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ducler bought 244,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$34,255.76.

Marc Ducler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Marc Ducler bought 2,698,438 shares of Astral Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of A$418,257.89.

Astral Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of -46,632.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Astral Resources Company Profile

Astral Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mandilla Gold project located in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain.

