iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

