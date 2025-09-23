Fort Henry Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.