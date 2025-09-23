Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.93. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 96,947,473 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.97 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after buying an additional 3,930,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,125,542 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,980,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 6,364,483 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,027,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

