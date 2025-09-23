AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

