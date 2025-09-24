Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) to Sell

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Arete started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

NBIS opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

