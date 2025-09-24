DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DLocal from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. DLocal has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.71 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 603.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

