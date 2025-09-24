CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

CTRL Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCTR stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. CTRL Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

Institutional Trading of CTRL Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CTRL Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTRL Group Limited (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CTRL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

CTRL Group Company Profile

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

Featured Stories

