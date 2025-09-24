Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

