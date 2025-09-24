Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Angi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Angi Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Angi stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.80. Angi has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $278.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Angi by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

